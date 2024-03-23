Leeds United warned top six hopefuls could dent their promotion hopes

Leeds United are currently pushing for promotion to the Premier League and they are on top of the championship standings with eight games left.

Leeds will be facing Southampton on the final day of the season at home, but they have a trip to Coventry City prior to that. Don Goodman believes that Leeds will want to secure promotion before the final day of the season, and therefore a crunch clash against Coventry City awaits them.

Coventry are in impressive form and they are fighting hard to secure a place in the top six. It will not be an easy game for Leeds by any means, and Goodman believes that Coventry could dent the promotion hopes of Leeds United if they are not at their best.

“Looking at the remaining fixtures, they have Southampton on the final day. They’d very much liked to have sealed the deal before they play that one,” Goodman told MOT Leeds News. “The other one that jumps out is Coventry City – they are a good team who are fighting hard to get into the top six.”

Daniel Farke’s men cannot afford to be careless at this stage of the season and they will have to treat every game as a cup final.

Leeds will be desperate for promotion to the top flight and they have done well throughout the season. It remains to be seen whether they can deal with the final stretch expertly and book their place in the Premier League for the next season.