Video: Newcastle fans not happy with former Sunderland star’s behaviour during Carabao Cup draw

Newcastle achieved an incredible result on Wednesday night as Eddie Howe’s side knocked Man City out of the Carabao Cup. Still, some fans of the Magpies were not happy with the behaviour of Don Goodman during the draw for the fourth round. 

Newcastle were given a tricky pairing for the next round as Howe’s men will travel to Old Trafford to play Man United – a repeat of last year’s final.

Fans of the Tyneside club were not happy with how the draw was conducted as they believe former Sunderland star, Don Goodman, intentionally looked for Newcastle once Man United was drawn as the pundit was spotted looking at the balls before mixing them.

The clip can be seen below.

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports. 

