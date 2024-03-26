Watch: Player scores one of the fastest own-goals, putting the ball in his net just 16 seconds in

The final international break of the season has given us the quickest goal in international football history and it has now given us one of the fastest own-goals in history.

The incident took place during the friendly match between Latvia and Liechtenstein earlier today.

The referee blew the starting whistle, and Latvia quickly regained possession after Liechtenstein played a long ball forward.

The home side’s defender, Marcis Oss, mistakenly passed the ball back to his goalkeeper, who was off his line, resulting in an own goal just 16 seconds into the match.

Latvia quickly recovered from the unfortunate moment and equalized around the 11th minute, as the game ended in a draw.

Watch the crazy own-goal below: