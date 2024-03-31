Richard Keys hits out at Xabi Alonso after Liverpool decision

Richard Keys has slammed Xabi Alonso after he turned down the opportunity to move to Liverpool at the end of the season on Friday evening.

With Jurgen Klopp revealing that he would be departing Merseyside once this season finishes, rumours have been non-stop regarding his potential successor.

Due to his history with the club and incredible success in the Bundesliga, Alonso emerged as the favourite for the position instantly with many people viewing him as the ideal target.

But during Friday’s press conference, the Spanish manager stated that he would not be leaving Bayer Leverkusen and intends to stay at the club for another year so he can develop as a young manager.

Richard Keys slams Xabi Alonso decision

Speaking on Bein Sports, Keys was not impressed with his decision and claimed that the club had ‘dodged a bullet’ by not appointing him.

‘Never will there be a time again where those jobs will be available to him.’ He said.

‘Instead of taking one of those jobs, he’s decided to stay at Bayer Leicester-kusen.’

'Instead of taking one of those jobs, he's decided to stay at Bayer Leicester-kusen.'

With Alonso now out of the conversation, Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim has emerged as the new favourite to succeed Klopp with the Portuguese manager touted as one of the best young coaches in the world.