Watch: Academy product Alfie Gilchrist scores his first Premier League goal as Chelsea hit Everton for six

Chelsea have hit relegation-threatened Everton for six at Stamford Bridge.

It’s been a disastrous performance from Everton but an outstanding one for Chelsea in contrast. And what a way to cap it off by having boyhood Blues fan Alfie Gilchrist fire home his first ever Premier League goal.

The 20-year-old centre-back certainly didn’t look like a defender with the way he dispatched his opportunity. With 90 minutes on the clock, Gilchrist latched onto a rebound from Jordan Pickford at the far post and he thundered home his volley.

Chelsea are three points behind sixth place Newcastle United and they also have a game in hand on the Magpies.