An investigation has been launched after a footballer died during a recent football match in the Italian 5th tier.

According to The Sun, Castelfiorentino striker Mattia Giani, collapsed clutching his chest mid-game after taking a shot.

The report says that his heart stopped beating for several minutes and a club masseur reportedly tried to resuscitate him on the pitch, before he was taken to hospital in Florence but was pronounced dead the following day.

It adds that they are now investigating the death after the player’s father filed a complaint to understand how his son died, questioning what medical services were on hand at the Lanciotto Campi in Tuscany.

AS Roma star Gianluca Mancini paid tribute to him by dedicating his goal against AC Milan to him. His sister was dating the brother of Mattia Giani.

Castelfiorentino coach Nico Scaridigli also paid him a tribute, praising him as a human as well as his playing abilities.

He said (via The Sun):

“Mattia was a wonderful guy. He had a wonderful girlfriend who loved him more than anything.”