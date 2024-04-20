Video: Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne produces outrageous pass in FA Cup semi-final

Man City and Chelsea are contesting the first FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon and the opener nearly came after a sensational Kevin De Bruyne pass. 

The Manchester club are looking to do the double this season having seen their treble hopes dashed midweek after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola’s team will want to take the lead against Chelsea and that nearly came to fruition inside the first fifteen minutes as De Bruyne produced an outrageous pass to Phil Foden, who almost rounded the goalkeeper to make it 1-0.

Watch: Kevin De Bruyne’s incredible pass against Chelsea

