David Moyes’ legacy at West Ham will include the loss of three major players

If, as expected, David Moyes leaves West Ham United at the end of the season, he’ll leave behind a club that are in better shape than then one he inherited.

To that end, the Scot will likely claim that his time at the East London outfit has been a success.

European football for three years in a row, which included landing the Europa Conference League, could certainly be said to be a high point.

West Ham at risk of losing three of David Moyes’ major stars

On the flip side, for the most part of his tenure the football on show at the London Stadium has been tepid at best.

When you’ve the likes of Mo Kudus, Lucas Paqueta, Edson Alvarez and Jarrod Bowen et al on show, that’s unacceptable, and it could be said to largely be the reason why the Hammers faithful have long appeared to want Moyes out.

His legacy at the club should really be how he took the East Londoners all the way to become Kings of Europe but it will be tarnished because of the safety-first football he insists on employing.

Football is an entertainment business and there’s been precious little of that at the London Stadium.

As a result, getting back into Europe next season is off the agenda and, for that reason, Football Insider sources claim that the trio of Kudus, Paqueta and Alvarez will request a transfer away from the club this summer.

Losing one would be bad enough but losing all three would really set the squad back and would put any new manager at a significant disadvantage.

One step forward and two steps back has always been the West Ham way of working but Moyes finally looked to have changed that. To make the East Londoners genuine challengers.

Perhaps his decision to stay on this season rather than bowing out at the top after that epic win over Fiorentina is one step too far and will bring the house of cards crashing down once more.