Liverpool set for talks with 21-year-old’s camp, decision made on his future

Liverpool could offer Jarell Quansah a new deal at the club.

The 21-year-old defender has been an impressive player for Liverpool this season and he has firmly established himself as a first-team player.

He is likely to get ample opportunities under Arne Slot next season as well, and a report from the Mirror claims that he could be handed a lucrative long-term contract at the club.

The defender recently signed a new deal with the Premier League club, but it seems that Liverpool are prepared to reward him for his improved performance. Joel Matip will leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season and Quansah is expected to cement his place as the fourth choice centre back at the club.

The England under-21 International is a huge talent with a big future ahead of him and he could develop into a key player for Liverpool in the coming seasons. The opportunity to extend his stay at the club will be an exciting one for the player and it is fair to assume that both parties will be able to finalise an agreement soon.

The report from Mirror claims that Liverpool will open talks with the player’s agency, CAA base, over fresh terms soon. However, the new deal for Quansah will not affect Liverpool’s transfer plans heading into the summer window. They are reportedly keen on signing a central defender this summer, and it remains to be seen who they end up signing.

Quansah will certainly hope that he can get ample game time at Liverpool next season. The 21-year-old has been given plenty of opportunities this season, especially in the cup games. With the right guidance and exposure, the 21-year-old could easily establish himself as a starter for Liverpool in the coming seasons.