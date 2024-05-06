Hollywood star Will Ferrell invests in Championship side Leeds United

Hollywood actor Will Ferrell has become the latest celebrity to invest in Championship club Leeds United.

According to Sky News, Ferrell has joined Gladiator star Russell Crowe, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, and golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in buying a stake in the Championship club’s owners 49ers Enterprises.

Since the summer of last year, 49ers Enterprises has controlled the club after completing a £170 million takeover.

Russell Crowe, another actor, has an interest in Leeds already, having considered buying the team in 2015.

The 56-year-old Ferrell is best known for his roles in the movies Elf, Anchorman, Step Brothers, Daddy’s Home, and Bewitched.

He is a part-owner of Los Angeles FC, a Major League Soccer team, which shows how much he loves the sport.

Last season, he was frequently spotted at the stadiums. He even made an unexpected cameo on the Sky Sports channel from Manchester City’s stadium.

Ferrell holds an interest in British football

At the request of his friends and fellow actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, Ferrell attended a Wrexham game in February 2023.

There were rumours at the time that he was going to join them as a Wrexham director, but it now seems he was just taking a tour of British football.

Ferrell and his partners will be hoping Leeds United make a comeback to the Premier League soon.

The Whites finished third in the Championship and they will be involved in the play-offs now.

Leeds United face an anxious wait

A two-legged tie with Norwich and then a final with either West Bromwich Albion or Southampton stand in the way of Leeds getting promoted to the Premier League.

Should they win promotion back to England’s top tier, they will join Leicester City and Ipswich Town from the Championship in the top division of England.

Ferrell is emulating Crowe, who said that he developed a fandom for Leeds after seeing the side play on BBC Match of the Day in his childhood.