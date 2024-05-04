Will Ferrell, known for his comedic genius and iconic roles in films like Anchorman and Elf, is making headlines in the sports world with his recent investment in Leeds United.

The Hollywood legend has reportedly acquired a significant stake in the Yorkshire club, injecting fresh excitement into the Championship side as they gear up for the playoffs and a potential return to the Premier League.

Ferrell’s journey into English football began as a spectator, with sources close to him revealing his growing passion for the sport. After immersing himself in the electrifying atmosphere of English football matches, Ferrell found himself drawn to the spirit and energy of Leeds United.

According to insiders, he has become a proud supporter of the club and eagerly anticipates the opportunity to cheer them on from the stands at Elland Road.

The news of Ferrell’s investment comes as no surprise to those familiar with his love for the game. Last season, the actor embarked on a whirlwind tour of English matches, soaking in the drama and excitement of top-tier football.

During a memorable TV appearance at the Etihad Stadium, Ferrell struck up an unlikely friendship with England star Jack Grealish, showcasing his genuine enthusiasm for the sport.

Leeds United to reignite the feel-good factor ahead of the play-offs by announcing Will Ferrell’s investment

With an estimated net worth of £127 million and previous experience as a co-owner of Los Angeles FC, Ferrell brings both financial backing and a genuine passion for football to Leeds United. His investment is poised to invigorate the club and its fanbase, offering new opportunities for growth and success.

This could be something of a smart move from the Whites; announcing investment from a globally known actor such as Will Ferrell right before their Championship play-off campaign starts. It can reignite the feel-good factor around the club ahead of two crucial matches in the play-off semi-final against Norwich City.

An insider told The Sun: “The 49ers will be announcing his involvement in the coming days and he’s looking forward to sprinkling a little stardust on the club. His aim now is to see Leeds back where they belong — in the Premier League. As far as Will and the 49ers are concerned, this is a serious investment opportunity.”