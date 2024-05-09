Video: El Kaabi scores his 4th goal against Villa in 2 games giving Olympiacos an early lead

Ayoub El Kaabi has given Olympiakos an early lead against Aston Villa.

El Kaabi netted a hat-trick as Olympiakos stunned Aston Villa with a 4-2 away win in their Europa Conference League semi-final first leg.

And he has continued to haunt them with a goal to take the Greek side one step closer to the Europa League final.

Villa started well, but they looked a bit vulnerable when the home side attacked.

A ball across the face of goal picks out the Olympiacos striker, who finishes past Martinez.

Villa now need to score three goals.