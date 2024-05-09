Tottenham considering bringing back player they sold 4 years ago

Tottenham are reportedly considering a reunion with their former defender, Kyle Walker-Peters, as part of their plans for the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Lilywhites are eyeing a move to bring back the English right-back from Southampton, leveraging a clause in Walker-Peters’ contract that allows for such a return.

According to talkSPORT, Walker-Peters remains a viable option in Ange Postecoglou’s transfer strategy for the summer.

At 27 years old, Walker-Peters has less than 15 months remaining on his current contract with Southampton, which is due to expire in June of the following year.

With no extension discussions underway, his potential departure from St Mary’s Stadium seems increasingly likely.

Walker-Peters could prove to be a decent signing for Tottenham

Walker-Peters has been a consistent figure in Southampton’s lineup this season, starting in 43 games in the Championship and contributing three goals and three assists to his team’s cause.

The London-born player offers versatility, having primarily operated as a right-back in 35 appearances, while also showcasing his adaptability by featuring on the left flank of the defence on seven occasions. (Transfermarkt)

Given his familiarity with the club and his ability to contribute effectively on both defensive flanks, Tottenham Hotspur could view Walker-Peters as a valuable addition to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.