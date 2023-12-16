The Hammers might be able to secure the services of Kyle Walker-Peters for free in the January window in a potential swap deal that could include Danny Ings.

Since arriving from Aston Villa at the start of the year, the English striker has failed to impress at the London Stadium as he has not registered a single-goal contribution yet this season.

Despite the injury to Michail Antonio, David Moyes has opted to play Jarrod Bowen up front instead of Ings.

This has led to a lot of speculation surrounding the future of the 31-year-old which could lead to him leaving the club relatively soon.

According to Claret and Hugh via Hammers News, Ings could sign for Southampton next month with Ben Johnson also linked with a move away from the club.

Coincidentally, the Hammers are also interested in a Saints player, Walker-Peters, as they look to give themselves more options in the fullback areas.

According to the report, West Ham needs to offload players before they bring in any new signings, swapping either Johnson or Ings for Walker-Peters could be a perfect deal for both parties.