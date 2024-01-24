Arsenal are considering late move to sign former Tottenham player

Arsenal were expected to make a few signings this month but it has been a quiet window for the Gunners.

Arsenal have won just twice in their past eight games in all competitions, their last win coming against Crystal Palace, a match they won 5-0. Regardless, it appears that Arsenal are monitoring possible prospects.

Kyle Walker-Peters is a player whom Gunners supporters should keep an eye on, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Since leaving Tottenham for Southampton for £12 million, the 26-year-old has performed well. He has not missed a single minute of the Championship this season.

In the summer, Walker-Peters was being watched by Arsenal. The full-back has been linked to Chelsea, and Mauricio Pochettino appears to be interested in getting back together with the player he managed at Tottenham.

Walker-Peters might not be Arsenal’s most notable acquisition. He can, however, play any full-back position with great ease.

He made his Spurs Premier League debut at left-back, demonstrating his skill on that side of the field.

Walker-Peters has been called a “beautiful” football player by Russell Martin. Considering that he is competing in the second division, Southampton are probably not going to be interested in selling him for a low price.

Therefore, it is unexpected that Arsenal is being mentioned as a possible Walker-Peters admirer before the end of the transfer window.

The Gunner are looking to add depth to their full-back positions. Signing Walker-Peters could help them rotate Ben White at right-back and Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back.