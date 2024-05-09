Video: Leverkusen celebrate with fans as Joe Cole says he’d back them “if they were playing in the Champions League final”

Bayer Leverkusen
TNT Sports pundit, Joe Cole, was full of praise for Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen side after they managed to keep their unbeaten run going thanks to a 97th-minute equaliser from Josip Stanisic.

Although Roma had taken the lead with two Leandro Parades penalties, a Gianluca Mancini own goal had given Leverkusen the lead in the tie even though they were still behind on the night.

Cue Stanisic to score with the final kick of the match to preserve the unbeaten run which now stands at 49 games, breaking the previous record of 48 which was held by Benfica since 1965.

No wonder Joe Cole said in post-match analysis that “if they were playing in the Champions League final I think I would back them against either of the teams.”

They just don’t know when they’re beaten.

