Arsenal will be looking to sell some of their fringe players this summer as they look to raise funds for additions for Mike Arteta’s side. One club that seem interested in one particular fringe player are Wolves.

Arsenal’s summer transfer plans appear to be taking shape, with reports indicating their willingness to part ways with striker Eddie Nketiah. According to 90min, the Gunners are open to offers for the 24-year-old, setting his price tag at £35 million.

Among the interested parties are Crystal Palace and Wolves, who are eyeing Nketiah as a potential addition to bolster their attacking options.

Nketiah has not yet found himself in a regular starting role for the Gunners and as a result of his lack of starts he has just 38 goals in over 160 appearances with the North London outfit.

Wolves keen to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

The Midlands club are reportedly keen on securing Nketiah to provide cover for their current striking duo of Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha. The Gunners’ willingness to let Nketiah depart hinges on their ability to secure a suitable replacement for the academy graduate, indicating their intent to strengthen their attacking lineup ahead of the upcoming season.

While the 24-year-old has struggled to break into the Arsenal starting eleven there’s nothing to suggest that he can’t potentially become a big game player for Wolves. Gary O’Neil’s team is packed with raw pace, power and trickery, but their achilles heal could be their instincts in front of goal.

Wolves have scored the 5th least goals in the Premier League and their 40 big chances missed matches bottom of the league and already relegated Sheffield United. This is something where a natural poacher like Nketiah could improve them.