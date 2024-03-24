Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is reportedly looking increasingly likely to seal a summer transfer window move to Crystal Palace at the end of this season.

The England international has struggled for playing time at the Emirates Stadium recently, despite previously being considered a useful squad player, even if he wasn’t always a starter.

Nketiah did well with a run in Mikel Arteta’s side last season when filling in for the injured Gabriel Jesus, but this term he’s fallen down the pecking order even though Jesus has once again faced a spell on the sidelines.

Instead, Arteta has turned to the likes of Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard to fill in up front, and it now looks like Nketiah will be allowed to move on in the summer.

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace are leading the chase for Nketiah’s signature, though there has also been interest from elsewhere.

The 24-year-old has also occasionally been linked with West Ham United and Brentford, but it’s also well known that Palace showed an interest in him last summer.

On that occasion, Nketiah ended up staying at Arsenal, but this time it seems we’re now edging closer to him moving on and trying a new challenge.

Nketiah transfer: Start of an exodus of homegrown Arsenal talent?

Speaking to CaughtOffside last week, Arsenal FC journalist Charles Watts made it clear to us that Nketiah could be alongside other former academy graduates Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe as being likely to leave Arsenal this summer.

“I think Reiss Nelson will go this summer and don’t think he will be the only academy product to do so,” Watts said.

“Arsenal need to bring in some cash to help boost the finances and the likes of Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe will all generate interest,” he added.