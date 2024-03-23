Exclusive: Transfer expert says real possibility that six-goal Arsenal star leaves this summer

Eddie Nketiah’s long association with Arsenal may come to an end this summer as there is a real possibility that the striker will leave says Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old has come through the Gunners’ academy system and made his debut for the North London club back in 2017. Nketiah is a useful player for Mikel Arteta and has featured in 33 games this season, scoring six goals and providing a further three assists.

However, a new striker is a top priority for Arsenal during the upcoming transfer window and that means there is a real possibility that Nketiah could leave.

There is interest in the 24-year-old from England and Germany, but the situation is very open and nothing is concrete yet.

What is the latest on Eddie Nketiah’s Arsenal future?

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has stated there is a real possibility that Nketiah could leave Arsenal this summer but the situation is very open.

“The future of Eddie Nketiah at Arsenal is up in the air as there is a real possibility that the player will leave the Emirates Stadium this summer,” the transfer expert said.

“Although the player has played 33 games for Mikel Arteta this season, the 24-year-old could be used to make way for a new striker, which is one of the priorities in the summer for the Gunners.

“Nketiah’s situation is very open but there is nothing concrete yet. There has always been interest from the Premier League and also from the Bundesliga, so I’d keep a close eye on these two solutions.”