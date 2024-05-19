Video: Rodri with a brilliant strike from the edge of the box to make it 3-1

Manchester City West Ham FC
Rodri has once again risen to the occasion, scoring in a big game for Manchester City. 

With Manchester City 2-1 up against West Ham, there were some nerves inside Etihad.

But the midfield maestro came up with an important goal for the defending champions once again.

Silva lays the ball in his path and he unleashes a strike past the West Ham keeper to restore their 2 goal lead.

Big game player strikes again. Watch the goal below:

