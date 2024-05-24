Aston Villa are poised to release former Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho, potentially on a free transfer, signaling the end of the Brazilian’s tenure at Villa Park.

The decision marks a significant shift for the club as they prepare for a Champions League campaign next season.

Philippe Coutinho, who returned to Villa after a loan spell at Qatari club Al-Duhail, has been informed that he is surplus to requirements. Despite his high-profile arrival and initial promise, Coutinho’s impact at Aston Villa has been limited, with just 43 appearances, six goals, and three assists since joining the club.

Amidst his uncertain future in the Premier League, Coutinho is reportedly eyeing a return to Brazil, per Band. This weekend, he is set to fly to Brazil to expedite negotiations with Vasco da Gama, his boyhood club. Vasco, which secured its return to Brazil’s top flight in 2022, represents a sentimental and professional opportunity for Coutinho.

Coutinho to leave Aston Villa and go back to where it all began?

Coutinho’s journey from Vasco da Gama to European stardom is well-documented. After making his debut for Vasco, he moved to Inter Milan on loan, before truly blossoming at Liverpool.

His time at Anfield turned him into a fan favourite, thanks to his creativity, vision, and penchant for spectacular goals. His subsequent move to Barcelona saw mixed results, though he did enjoy a successful loan spell with Bayern Munich, winning the Champions League in 2020.

In his bid to return to Vasco da Gama, Coutinho has reportedly reached out to former teammate Josef de Souza Dias. Currently playing for Istanbul Basaksehir, Josef de Souza could be part of a reunion aimed at bolstering Vasco’s squad as they consolidate their position in Brazil’s Serie A.

The potential return of Coutinho to Vasco has stirred excitement among fans who remember his early days and hope to see him rekindle his career where it all began. His vast experience in Europe’s top leagues and his creative flair could provide a significant boost to the team.

For Aston Villa, releasing Coutinho would free up resources and allow the club to focus on players who align more closely with manager Unai Emery’s vision for the team. With the additional demands of European football next season, Villa will look to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.