“Are you joking?!” – Pep Guardiola caught bickering with Manchester City player during half-time

Manchester United stunned the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City with a 2-1 victory in the FA Cup final, thanks to an impressive first-half performance.

Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring on the half-hour mark following a miscommunication between City’s goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and defender Josko Gvardiol. The mix-up allowed Garnacho an easy tap-in.

Just nine minutes later, Kobbie Mainoo finished off a scintillating move in City’s penalty area, doubling United’s advantage.

This first half was historic as it marked the first men’s FA Cup final where two different teenagers scored. Mainoo, at 19 years and 36 days old, became the youngest English goalscorer in the final since West Ham’s John Sissons in 1964.

Pep Guardiola involved in altercation with Manchester City player at half-time

Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola was seen sarcastically mocking his winger Bernardo Silva in the tunnel at half-time. This came after Silva expressed his frustration over what he perceived as a denied penalty for City just before the half-time whistle.

As the teams headed back to the pitch for the second half, Guardiola couldn’t resist a sarcastic jibe at Bernardo Silva. Silva was adamant that City were wrongly denied a penalty after Erling Haaland was fouled in the first half. Guardiola, mimicking Silva’s protest, said, “Ref penalty! Are you joking?!” before turning Silva back towards the tunnel as the rest of the team jogged out.

City struggled to display their usual sharpness and failed to register a shot on goal until after Garnacho’s opener. Despite their efforts, Silva’s penalty appeal and subsequent protests in the second half, following another incident involving Haaland, went unanswered by referee Andy Madley.

Manchester United frustrated Man City on their way to winning the FA Cup final

United’s performance was a testament to their tactical discipline under Erik ten Hag. They effectively managed transitions and frustrated City’s attempts to break through their defense. The intensity and incisiveness of United’s play highlighted their growth and adaptation since last year’s final.

City managed to pull a goal back through Jeremy Doku with just three minutes of regular time remaining, setting up a nail-biting finale. However, despite the late surge, Manchester United held firm to secure their victory in what could be Erik ten Hag’s final game in charge of the Red Devils.

Despite Man United securing the victory, in Guardiola’s post-match interview with the BBC, Guardiola remained defiant when asked if United had been the better team. “No,” he responded, emphasising City’s improved performance in the second half. He acknowledged their first-half struggles but insisted that his team had been dominant in the latter stages of the match.