Arsenal willing to activate release clause of 21-year-old Spanish attacker

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to activate Spanish winger Nico Williams release clause in the upcoming summer transfer window as they look to add another young attacker.

After another disappointing season for the Gunners, fans will be looking ahead to the summer with optimism as they expect yet another busy transfer window.

Mikel Arteta has put together a side that is not only capable of competing with the best in the world today but one that can consistently challenge for major trophies over the next five years thanks to the relatively young overall age of the squad.

The North London club will no doubt be willing to add some more quality to their squad with a new attacker viewed as a priority.

Many people expected Arteta to look for a new number nine but after Kai Havertz’s performances up front since the turn of the year, this could change.

Arsenal interested in Nico Williams

One area which they undoubtedly need to add qualify is on the left wing with Gabriel Martinelli regressing this season although Leandro Trossard has stepped up when necessary.

According to a report from Football Transfers, the Gunners are interested in Athletic Bilbao’s Williams and would be willing to activate his £42.6m release clause.

The 21-year-old has impressed in La Liga this season grabbing five goals and 12 assists in just 31 games and played a key role in his side’s season.