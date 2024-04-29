Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs entering the running for the potential transfer of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer.

The talented young Spaniard has shone in La Liga in recent times, and it makes sense that there now seems to be plenty of interest in him ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Our columnist Charles Watts has recently told us about Arsenal’s interest in Williams, while now Liverpool are being linked as one of his main suitors, alongside Paris Saint-Germain, according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

Williams has the skill, pace, and eye for goal that could make him a major threat up front for most top Premier League clubs, and it’s arguably an area Liverpool have gone a little downhill in in the last couple of years.

Williams transfer ideal to help Liverpool replace Mane and Salah?

Mohamed Salah is in a poor run of form at the moment and age is perhaps catching up with him, while the Reds clearly miss what a prime Sadio Mane brought to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

A talent like Williams could therefore make sense for LFC, but it remains to be seen what new directors like Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes will want to do this summer, while the club’s new manager will also surely be key to any decisions on incomings and outgoings.

Arsenal, meanwhile, might look the more tempting option for Williams, with the Gunners the more stable option at the moment as they really get into their groove under Mikel Arteta, with the feeling surely being that there’s more to come from this side even if they miss out on the title this season.

With Gabriel Martinelli’s form going downhill in recent times, there’s surely room for someone like Williams to come in and perhaps take his place, or at least provide a bit more in the way of competition.