Chelsea are reportedly laying the foundations to tie up an early deal to sign Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams.

Despite facing possible punishment for their increased spending which has seen US owner Todd Boehly splash over £1 billion on talent in the last three windows, Chelsea, according to Football Insider, are pressing on with their summer transfer plans.

Chelsea transfer news: Blues working on early deal to sign Nico Williams

And front and centre of those plans include a new hitman, and Bilbao’s Williams, who helped the Spaniards win the Copa del Rey on Sunday after beating Real Mallorca on penalties, is thought to be one of the Blues’ top targets.

The Premier League outfit are believed to have scouted the Pamplona-born winger for several months.

Consequently, despite penning a new deal less than six months ago, Williams, 21, is thought to be an early contender to arrive at Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.

Whether or not Mauricio Pochettino remains in charge is another matter, but for now, the club’s hierarchy seems content with keeping the Argentine around, and with Williams now a contender to join, regardless of what happens with Financial Fair Play’s possible sanctions, there can be little excuses for the former Spurs boss should results continue to nosedive next season and beyond.

As for Bilbao’s Williams, since being promoted to the club’s senior first-team in 2021, the 21-year-old, who already has 13 international caps for Spain under his belt, has scored 18 goals and registered 21 assists in 115 games in all competitions.