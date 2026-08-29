"Here we go" for new Arsenal signing, medical scheduled for September 1st

Atmosphere builds at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a transfer deal for Georgian wonderkid Andria Bartishvili, according to X account Geo_Team, and confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Bartishvili is a highly regarded prospect who should have a big future in the game, and it seems the Gunners have moved fast to win the race for his signature, with Liverpool also mentioned as one of the clubs who were interested.

See below as the fee for the 17-year-old is said to be €4.5m, with the highly-rated midfielder expected to link up with Arsenal in 2027 when he turns 18…

? EXCL: ANDRIA BARTISHVILI TO ARSENAL FC – DEAL DONE ???? Per my information, 17 y.o midfielder set to fly in London on September 1 for medical ? 5 y. Deal for Georgian ?? Transfer fee – 4.5M ? The gunners beat Liverpool FC in race for Bartishvili ? pic.twitter.com/xaQRHyB0bH — Geo Team (@Geo__team) August 29, 2026

Romano has said much the same in his X post below, with Bartishvili poised to sign a five-year contract upon moving to the Emirates Stadium, while his medical is scheduled for early next week…

???? Arsenal agree deal to sign 17 year old Georgian talent Andria Bartishvili, here we go! 17 year old midfielder has medical booked in London at #AFC next week then signing a five year contract. He’s joining from 2027 when turning 18. Deal worth €4.5m. @Geo__team ?? pic.twitter.com/8BwkyoAypG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2026

“Arsenal agree deal to sign 17 year old Georgian talent Andria Bartishvili, here we go! 17 year old midfielder has medical booked in London at #AFC next week then signing a five year contract. He’s joining from 2027 when turning 18. Deal worth €4.5m,” Romano said.

Arsenal land Andria Bartishvili transfer – the next Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

Arsenal fans will hope this proves to be an astute purchase by their club, with Georgian football also notably producing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in recent years.

The Paris Saint-Germain star was not the biggest name when he joined Napoli back in 2022, but he quickly established himself as a top talent there and that later earned him a big move to PSG.

Kvaratskhelia is certainly the kind of player that Arsenal and other top Premier League clubs will be wishing they’d noticed first, and AFC have perhaps found a similar gem in the form of Bartishvili now.

It’s still probably a while before we see this latest Arsenal signing involved in Mikel Arteta’s first-team, but overall this looks like some good recruitment to snap up a player whose value should only continue to rise and rise in years to come.

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