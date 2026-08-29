(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Hajduk Split midfielder Niko Sigur has been linked with a move to Leeds United.

The Canadian midfielder is set to leave his club, and Leeds are one of the clubs interested in signing the 22-year-old. He is a target for multiple other clubs, and it remains to be seen whether Leeds United can get the deal across the line.

Niko Sigur could be a bargain for Leeds United

They could use more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 22-year-old could be a handy option for them. He has been a key player for Hajduk Split, and he has the quality to make his mark in the Premier League.

The opportunity to join Leeds United could be exciting for the youngster. It would be a step up for him. Given the competition for his signature, Hajduk Split will look to recoup as much as possible from his departure.

According to reports (h/t MOT Leeds News), he could cost around £4.2 million. It would be a bargain acquisition for a club like Leeds United. They have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old is a versatile player who can operate in the middle of the park as well as at full-back. He could be the ideal utility man for them during rotation and injuries.

If he adapts to English football quickly, the investment could look like a bargain in the future.

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Sigur’s Hajduk Split exit confirmed

Meanwhile, manager Gonzalo Garcia has already confirmed that Sigur will leave the club this summer.

He said: “We cried together in the dressing room with Niko Sigur. This is the best way for someone to leave. He was very emotional, along with Rokas Pukstas, because they are both probably leaving.”

It remains to be seen how the situation develops now.