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Leeds United have reportedly agreed to sign Silva Mexes from Manchester United.

The 16-year-old attacker has joined Leeds United on a two-year scholarship deal, and he will link up with the under-18s. Mexes is a talented young player with a bright future, and Leeds United will hope to nurture him into an important first-team player in the future.

Silva Mexes joins Leeds United

Leeds United are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and investing in young talent will be a priority.

Leeds United have done well to develop young players in the past, and they will look to help the 16-year-old develop further and fulfil his potential. If they can get the best out of him over the next few seasons and establish himself as a first-team player, the deal could prove to be a solid long-term investment for the club.

Leeds United are looking to establish themselves as regular in the Premier League. They need to keep improving the team in order to stay up in the flight. However, building for the future is equally important. To improve the team sustainably, they need to invest in young players who can develop into first-team players. They cannot afford ready-made stars every window, and therefore, the move for Mexes makes a lot of sense.

Mexes begins fresh chapter at Leeds

The opportunity to join Leeds United will be exciting for the youngster as well. The Thailand under-17 international has been handed a fresh start away from Manchester United, and it remains to be seen whether he can continue his development with regular football at the youth level.

The teenager will now look to continue his development with Leeds United’s under-18s and work towards earning a place in the first team in the future.