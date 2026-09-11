(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have continued to reshape their backroom staff under Matthias Jaissle, with another experienced performance specialist arriving at St James’ Park.

The Magpies have undergone significant behind-the-scenes changes since Jaissle took charge, with the German manager bringing in several members of his own coaching team as he looks to establish his methods at the club.

Alexander Hauser, Engin Yanova and Florens Koch were appointed as assistant coaches, while Alexander Bade joined as goalkeeping coach. Maximilian Fischer and Steffen Konrad have also taken up analyst roles.

Yann Le Meur joins Newcastle United

Director of performance James Bunce has also played an important role in shaping the new-look setup (h/t Chronicle Live). The former Southampton staff member has now helped Newcastle bring in Yann Le Meur, a performance expert he previously knew through his time working in France.

Le Meur has now officially joined the Premier League club as an assistant head of performance, working alongside Bunce as part of Jaissle’s wider football operation.

The Frenchman arrives with considerable experience in elite sport. Before moving into club football, Le Meur worked with several French Olympic teams and was involved around the Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games.

His background in high-performance environments made him an attractive addition for Newcastle as they continue to develop their support structure around the first team.

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Le Meur will look to make his mark at Newcastle

Le Meur later moved into club football with Monaco, where he became Performance Director.

Interestingly, his arrival at Newcastle is closely linked to Bunce, who previously worked at the Ligue 1 club before moving to Tyneside.

Newcastle will hope Le Meur can make a positive impact behind the scenes as Jaissle looks to build a team capable of competing at the highest level.

The appointment represents another significant addition to Newcastle’s revamped coaching and performance department.