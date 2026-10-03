Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Tottenham. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly joined the growing list of clubs interested in Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Justin Ejodamen, as the midfielder has attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 15-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in Dortmund’s youth setup, with his performances already drawing comparisons to Jude Bellingham.

Justin Ejodamen attracts Arsenal interest

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are among the clubs particularly impressed by Ejodamen’s development and are keeping a close eye on his progress.

The youngster’s technical ability, physical strength and composure in possession have made him an intriguing prospect, while his tendency to make dangerous runs into attacking areas has further enhanced his reputation.

Dortmund have developed a strong track record of producing elite young players, and Ejodamen is now being viewed as another potential star for the Bundesliga club.

Barcelona are currently understood to be closely monitoring the teenager, while Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus are also interested in securing his services in the future.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have established themselves as a club willing to invest in promising young talent and could look to maintain their interest as the midfielder continues his development.

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Ejodamen’s future could become complicated

The biggest issue for Arsenal could be the rules on international transfers for young players.

Ejodamen will turn 16 next April, but European clubs could have an advantage in attempting to sign him because of the regulations surrounding players aged 16 and 17. Premier League clubs face greater restrictions and may have to wait considerably longer before bringing him to England.

Chelsea are also believed to be monitoring the situation, meaning Arsenal could face significant competition if the youngster eventually becomes available.

For now, Dortmund remain confident they can keep Ejodamen and continue his development in Germany. However, with several major clubs already watching closely, his future is likely to become increasingly interesting over the next few years.