Roberto De Zerbi looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly decided not to make a new centre-back their priority in the January transfer window, despite their difficult start to the season.

The north London club have endured a difficult campaign so far, with their defensive performances raising questions about whether they’ll need another addition when the transfer window reopens.

Tottenham trust their current defensive options

However, according to Football Insider, Tottenham are not currently planning to prioritise another centre-back after making significant investments in that area during the summer.

Roberto De Zerbi strengthened his defensive options with the arrivals of Jan-Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Tosin, adding depth to a department that had already been reshaped.

Despite Tottenham conceding three goals in three separate matches this season, the club’s recruitment plans are not expected to change significantly in January. De Zerbi reportedly remains satisfied with the options available to him and does not view another central defender as an immediate necessity.

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Kim Min-jae could have been useful

One name linked with Tottenham is Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae, but the report claims the 29-year-old South Korean is unlikely to move to north London during the upcoming window.

Tottenham have admired the experienced defender before, but their recent spending means another major investment in the position is not currently seen as essential.

Micky van de Ven and Van Hecke have emerged as De Zerbi’s preferred partnership at the back, while Senesi and Tosin provide additional competition for places.

There is also reportedly no intention to let Van de Ven leave, despite interest from Liverpool and Manchester United. The Dutch international recently signed a new contract and remains an important part of Tottenham’s plans.

With the club looking to recover from a disappointing opening to the campaign, their January recruitment strategy could therefore focus on other areas rather than another centre-back.