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Arsenal are reportedly considering a January move for Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his defensive options following the club’s shock Carabao Cup elimination against Fleetwood Town.

According to TEAMtalk, the Gunners have identified the South Korean international as a potential addition, and fresh reports confirm the club is actively assessing the possibility of bringing him to north London.

Kim Min-jae could be an ideal defensive addition

The 29-year-old has established himself as an experienced defender at the highest level, having previously impressed during his spell at Napoli before joining Bayern Munich.

Kim played a key role in Napoli’s Serie A title-winning campaign and later moved to the German giants. However, competition for places at Bayern has limited his regular involvement, potentially opening the door to a move elsewhere.

Arsenal are keen to improve their defensive depth, particularly as injuries have limited their centre-back options. Piero Hincapie’s fitness concerns have fueled the club’s interest, while William Saliba’s absence has further highlighted the need for reliable alternatives.

Kim’s physical strength, defensive awareness and experience in high-pressure matches could make him an attractive option for Arteta. His familiarity with elite European football would also let him compete for a place without needing an extended adaptation period.

Arsenal face difficult negotiations for Kim

However, convincing Bayern Munich to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Bundesliga champions remain reluctant to lose the defender without securing a suitable replacement.

Kim is under contract until 2028, placing Bayern in a strong negotiating position. Nevertheless, his uncertain status in the starting eleven could encourage the German club to consider an attractive offer.

Arsenal are not the only Premier League side monitoring his situation; Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are also reportedly interested.

The Gunners could therefore face competition if they decide to formalise their interest in January. Bayern’s willingness to negotiate will likely depend on the fee offered and their ability to strengthen their own defence.

Kim could provide valuable depth for Arsenal, but a deal remains dependent on several factors.