Insider confirms "best centre-back" is officially on Arsenal list ahead of January window

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly placed Kim Min-jae on their January transfer shortlist, with Piero Hincapie’s injury forcing the Premier League champions to reassess their defensive options.



The Bayern Munich centre-back is already well known to Arsenal’s recruitment department, particularly head scout Maurizio Micheli, who helped identify Kim during his successful spell at Napoli.

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With William Saliba also sidelined and Hincapie now facing an uncertain recovery period, Mikel Arteta could look for another experienced defender when the window opens.

Kim Min-jae is ‘officially’ on Arsenal list

German transfer insider Christian Falk has confirmed that Arsenal are seriously monitoring Kim’s situation at Bayern.

“Min-jae Kim is officially on Arsenal’s list,” Falk said, explaining that Hincapie’s injury is partly responsible for the renewed interest.

The connection with Micheli is particularly significant. Arsenal appointed the highly-regarded Italian scout after his successful spell at Napoli, where he played an important role in identifying Kim before the South Korean helped the club win Serie A.

Kim remains under contract with Bayern until 2028, but there has been uncertainty around his long-term future.

Falk has previously reported that Bayern intend to hold talks with the defender before deciding whether to offer him a new contract or consider a sale.

Kim would give the Gunners proven quality

Arsenal do not necessarily need another long-term defensive project. They need someone capable of stepping straight into Arteta’s team. Kim fits that profile.

He is quick across the ground, aggressive in duels and comfortable defending high up the pitch, all qualities that suit Arsenal’s system.

His performances for Napoli even prompted Luciano Spalletti to deliver extraordinary praise, saying:

“For me, he truly is the best centre-back in the world.” The former Napoli coach also said Kim does “at least 20 incredible things per game,” as reported by Football Italia.

That was several years ago, but it highlights the level Kim has already reached. The biggest question is whether Bayern would actually sanction a January move.

Arsenal’s need could become urgent depending on Hincapie’s diagnosis, but the Gunners should avoid panic buying.

If Bayern make Kim available at a sensible price, though, Micheli returning for one of his previous discoveries would make plenty of sense.

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