Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on during a training session (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are among the leading clubs monitoring Peyton Miller after the teenage defender announced himself on the international stage with the United States.

The 18-year-old New England Revolution left-back has enjoyed a rapid rise over the past two seasons, and his emergence has now attracted attention from several of Europe’s biggest clubs. Representatives from several Premier League sides were reportedly in Arizona to watch his senior international breakthrough, according to TEAMtalk.

Peyton Miller attracts Premier League interest

Miller has developed into an exciting modern full-back, combining impressive athleticism with the ability to contribute in advanced areas. His performances for New England have been particularly encouraging this season, with the teenager registering seven goals and four assists across 24 MLS appearances.

His progress has been remarkable considering that he only made his Revolution first-team debut in 2024. He has since established himself as an important player for the MLS club and has become the youngest player in their history to sign a professional contract.

Arsenal and Liverpool are now understood to be keeping a particularly close eye on his situation, while Chelsea are also among the clubs who have watched him. Manchester City and Manchester United have reportedly sent representatives as well, with Barcelona also carrying out work on the highly-rated defender.

The growing interest is understandable given Miller’s potential. He is already competing at senior international level despite being only 18, while his performances in MLS suggest there could be considerably more development to come.

Miller could have a big future

New England are in a strong position, having recently handed Miller a long-term contract that could keep him with the club until 2030. More importantly, there is currently no indication that the teenager is looking to force an exit.

That could make negotiations difficult for any European suitor hoping to move quickly.

For now, Miller appears focused on continuing his development in America, but his international breakthrough has ensured that the attention around him will only increase.

With Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea already watching closely, a move to one of Europe’s major leagues could eventually become a realistic next step for the highly-rated defender.