JJ Gabriel in the FA Youth cup semi. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel is reportedly heading for an overseas move, with Chelsea facing disappointment despite their strong interest in the highly rated teenager.

The 16-year-old has decided that his future could lie away from Old Trafford, and his representatives are now assessing several opportunities across Europe. Gabriel has also appointed prominent agent Ali Barat to help determine the best destination for the next stage of his development.

JJ Gabriel attracts interest from Europe’s elite

Gabriel is regarded as one of the outstanding young talents in English football, and his situation has attracted significant attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Chelsea have been pushing to sign the player and have reportedly impressed Gabriel’s camp with their offer. However, the Blues have now been told that the youngster prefers to continue his development outside England if he leaves Manchester United, according to TEAMtalk.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are among the clubs leading the overseas pursuit, with both Spanish giants having already held discussions with Gabriel. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also stepped up their interest, giving the teenager four major European options to consider.

His Irish passport is another key factor. It gives Gabriel a route to join an eligible European Union club, making a move abroad far more straightforward than switching to another English club at this stage.

Gabriel faces a major decision

It remains to be seen which club can convince Gabriel it offers the best pathway for his development. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern and PSG can all provide an attractive route into elite European football, while Chelsea remain the strongest domestic option.

Gabriel’s camp are understood to want clarity soon, with newly-appointed representative Barat tasked with examining the proposals and identifying the most suitable destination.

For Manchester United, the situation represents a significant concern. The club remain keen to keep their academy sensation, but talks with his camp have failed to make meaningful progress.

With four European heavyweights now pushing for his signature, Gabriel’s future could soon be decided away from Old Trafford.