(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their interest in Joaquin Seys, with the Club Brugge defender emerging as one of the more serious options for the club’s long-term left-back plans.

The 21-year-old has impressed both domestically and in Europe, and United’s recruitment team have been tracking him for some time.

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With Luke Shaw nearing the end of his contract and the club still looking for younger competition on the left, Seys fits the profile they are targeting.

Man United have already made enquiries for Seys

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United have made enquiries about Seys’ availability and continue to monitor him closely.

United scouts were reportedly present again in late September, while recruitment staff rate him highly as a future option.

Club Brugge are in a strong negotiating position because Seys is under contract until 2029 and has already established himself as a regular with Champions League experience.

TEAMtalk reports that the Belgian club would want around €35million (£30m) before considering a sale.

United are also looking at Lewis Hall, Tyrick Mitchell and Adrien Truffert as alternatives, so this is not yet a one-player shortlist.

United interest in the youngster makes sense

Club Brugge boss Ivan Leko has spoken glowingly about Seys’ potential.

He said: “I see Seys reaching the absolute top of the Premier League: I think he has no ceiling.” Leko also praised his talent, character and mentality, adding that Seys is often the first player to arrive and the last to leave. Those comments were reported by FCInside.

That is exactly the kind of profile United are trying to identify earlier rather than later.

Seys is athletic, technically secure and capable of playing on either side of defence. At 21, he also has plenty of room to improve.

The obvious issue is price. £30m is not cheap for a player still developing, especially when United have other targets.

But if the club truly believes Seys can grow into a top Premier League full-back, making contact now could be smarter than waiting until his value climbs even higher.

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