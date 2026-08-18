Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, is seen in the royal box on day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Manchester United are very interested in signing Club Brugge defender Joaquin Seys.

According to a report from HLN, Manchester United are showing concrete interest in the 21-year-old defender, and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils follow up with an official offer.

Joaquin Seys could be ideal for Manchester United

The defender has a contract with the Belgian club until 2029, and he is likely to cost above €40 million. Club Brugge recently sanctioned the departure of Christos Tzolis to Arsenal for a fee of €40 million, and they are looking to collect way more for the 21-year-old defender.

It is no secret that Manchester United need more depth in the defensive unit. They need a quality long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, and the 21-year-old could be ideal for them. He’s a young player with a lot of potential, and Manchester United could groom him into a star. The opportunity to play for Manchester United will be exciting for the player as well.

The player has previously indicated that he will consider the options on the table before deciding his future. He has refused to rule out an exit.

He said via Voetbal Nieuws recently: “I feel good here, I am happy here. It is mutual trust. We will see what happens this winter or next year. Every year I listen, look at the options, and then I decide.”

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Seys offers versatility and potential

The development could boost Manchester United, and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with his club. The €40 million asking price might seem expensive right now, but the player is a young talent with plenty of room for improvement. He could justify the investment in the long-term.

Seys is versatile enough to operate on either flank, and he could be the ideal utility man for Manchester United.