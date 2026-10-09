Former Man United star speaks out on Carrick's future and need for 2-3 more signings

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick looks on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United star Lee Sharpe has insisted that there’s little point in sacking Michael Carrick and bringing in a new manager at this moment in time.

Carrick did well as Man Utd’s interim manager last season, but results and performances have gone a little downhill since he was named as the club’s new permanent manager.

The Red Devils are currently 12th in the Premier League table, having won just one of their first five league matches, while Carrick’s side were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton.

Discussing the situation at United, Sharpe made it clear that he felt making another change in the dugout could just make things even more complicated for the club as they’d have to undergo yet another rebuilding process.

Instead, it seems Sharpe wants to see MUFC giving Carrick more time, and, crucially, more signings to work with after not really doing enough during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United should stick with Carrick and give him more signings

“It is far too early to sack him. You would just be starting again with another manager who wants different players. I don’t see the point in doing that now,” Sharpe told TEAMtalk.

“The board have to take some responsibility. Tielemans was a good price, and Baleba looks a decent acquisition, but I think Carrick, the supporters and everyone around the club would have expected another one, two or possibly three signings.

“That said, the players have started slowly and sloppily, and that needs to change. They have to play at a higher tempo and move the ball faster.”

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Most United fans will surely still agree with this view for the time being, even if some will be starting to lose patience with Carrick.

The 45-year-old really looked like a smart appointment after his strong interim spell, so it seems rash to be thinking seriously about getting rid of him now.

Still, standards and expectations are high at United, so Carrick will likely be aware that he has to turn things around quickly or these conversations will likely continue.