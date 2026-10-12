Sources: Premier League manager has two matches to save his job after late collapse

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Alvaro Arbeloa, Manager of Fulham, reacts during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage on September 20, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Alvaro Arbeloa is under serious pressure after another defeat, and some reports say he’s got two games to save his job.

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The three week international break was always going to be a boost for some manager’s and a disaster for others.

Those under pressure got a chance to turn things around – but if they didn’t manage it, it only adds evidence to the case against them.

Alvaro Arbeloa is a great example – he had a rocky start as new Fulham boss, but everyone was willing to give him this period to sort things out. The fact that his team returned only to lose 2-1 to Ipswich does not reflect well on him at all.

His team had the lead but conceded twice late on – that sort of late capitulation will always turn the focus onto the manager in the end.

Fulham have two winnable games – but pressure is on for Arbeloa

TeamTalk are saying that the Whites boss now has two games to save his job. Luckily for him, they’re against newly promoted Hull City and Coventry, so it’s not an impossible situation.

“Sources have told TEAMtalk that the hierarchy are looking for a minimum of four points from those two matches, with failure to reach that target potentially carrying serious consequences for the Spaniard,” the report says.

Fulham have shown some promise, and four points from those fixtures is possible. But the pressure is on, and we can only imagine what the tension will be like at the training ground this week as they prepare to receive Hull this Saturday. Lose that and Arbeloa may not even reach the Coventry game.