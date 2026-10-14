Tottenham loanee Yang Min-hyeok scores stunning first Westerlo goal

Tottenham prospect Yang Min-hyeok scored a stunner for Westerlo to open his account in the Belgian Pro League during a dominant 5-1 victory over Royal Antwerp.

The 20-year-old winger produced a moment of individual brilliance that highlighted why Spurs secured his signature on a long-term contract.

Tottenham loanee impresses with stunning goal in Belgian League

Yang produced the highlight moment of the match when he picked up the ball on the right flank, drove at the defense, and cut inside onto his left foot.

He then unleashed an unstoppable curling strike that flew directly into the top left corner, leaving the Royal Antwerp goalkeeper helpless.

The goal capped off a spectacular team performance for Westerlo and provided Spurs supporters with an encouraging glimpse of the winger’s growth in mainland Europe.

?? Yang Min-hyeok scored his first Belgian Pro League goal for Westerlo in a 5-1 win over Royal Antwerp ?? pic.twitter.com/4GnUu0n4iD — The Spurs Web (@thespursweb) October 12, 2026

Yang Min-hyeok is a highly rated youngster

Having joined Westerlo on loan for the 2026/27 campaign to gain valuable European first-team experience, Yang’s eye-catching strike firmly establishes his credentials in Belgium’s top flight.

Yang’s rise through professional football has been meteoric since making his breakthrough as a teenager in South Korea.

Tottenham fought off competition across Europe to sign the attacking sensation from Gangwon FC after he dominated the 2024 K League 1 season, earning the Young Player of the Year award and a place in the league’s Best XI.

The South Korean international spent temporary loan spells in the English Football League with Queens Park Rangers and Portsmouth to adapt to the physical demands of European football before moving to Westerlo.

Blessed with rapid acceleration, sharp dribbling, and two-footed finishing, the youngster continues to demonstrate why Tottenham executives view him as a potential future star in North London.