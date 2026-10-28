Unai Emery during a press conference (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly considering a January move for Fenerbahce winger Oguz Aydin as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his attacking options during the winter transfer window.

According to a NTV report, Villa have increased their interest in the Turkish international after sending a delegation to watch him in action and holding talks with Fenerbahce and his representatives.

Oguz Aydin attracts Aston Villa interest

The 25-year-old has attracted attention despite struggling to establish himself as a regular starter at the Turkish club. He has registered two goals and three assists in 16 appearances across competitions this season, offering glimpses of his attacking quality.

Aydin particularly caught Villa’s attention during their Champions League meeting with Fenerbahce earlier this month. Although he failed to score or provide an assist in that match, the winger’s qualities have encouraged the Premier League side to explore securing his services.

Villa could benefit from another versatile attacker. Aydin’s ability to operate in wide areas, combined with his creativity and willingness to take on defenders, could give Emery more flexibility in the final third.

The club have already made initial enquiries about the terms of a potential transfer, suggesting their interest goes beyond routine scouting.

Aston Villa face contract obstacle in Aydin chase

However, convincing Fenerbahce to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Turkish club have Aydin under contract until 2028 and are keen to protect their investment in the winger.

According to reports from Turkey, Fenerbahce have responded to the growing interest by initiating discussions over a possible contract extension. The club’s president has instructed officials to begin the renewal process, while the player’s agent has been invited to discuss improved terms.

Nevertheless, Villa have not ruled out making an offer in January, although their potential bid and Fenerbahce’s asking price remain unclear.

Emery’s side could therefore face a difficult negotiating process if they decide to formalise their interest. With the January window approaching, Aydin’s contract situation could prove decisive in determining whether a move to the Premier League becomes realistic.