(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing VfB Stuttgart goalkeeper Dennis Seimen as they look to strengthen their options between the posts for the future.

According to a report from Fussball News, the Red Devils are closely monitoring the 20-year-old, with Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid also keeping tabs on his development.

Dennis Seimen attracts Manchester United interest

The German youngster is regarded as one of the most promising goalkeeping talents in his country, and his performances have attracted attention from several leading European clubs.

Manchester United are particularly interested in his potential as they look to strengthen their long-term goalkeeping department. Seimen has impressed with his reflexes, ability to handle one-on-one situations, and composure when distributing the ball from the back.

His command of the penalty area and ability to deal with aerial threats are other qualities that make him an attractive prospect. The goalkeeper’s technical ability could make him a suitable option for United as they look to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level.

Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are also monitoring the Stuttgart academy graduate, increasing the competition for his signature.

However, none of the interested clubs have opened formal negotiations with Stuttgart, with their current activity limited to scouting and assessing his development.

Stuttgart demand €30m for Seimen

However, convincing Stuttgart to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Bundesliga club consider Seimen an important part of their long-term plans and hope he will eventually become their first-choice goalkeeper.

He remains under contract until June 2029, placing Stuttgart in a strong negotiating position.

According to the report, the German club could demand between €25 million and €30 million to consider selling their young goalkeeper, despite his current market value being estimated at approximately €10 million.

A January transfer is considered unlikely, with Stuttgart keen to continue his development rather than lose him prematurely.

Manchester United could therefore face a difficult battle if they decide to formalise their interest, although Seimen’s potential makes him an exciting long-term target.