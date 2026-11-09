David Moyes is seeking additions to his Everton squad. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Everton are reportedly among several European clubs interested in signing Flamengo winger Samuel Lino, with the Brazilian attracting attention ahead of a potential return to European football.

According to an exclusive report from 4-4-2, Everton are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old, who has emerged as an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen their attacking options.

AS Roma have already tested Flamengo’s resolve with a €25 million offer for the Brazilian, but the proposal was rejected. The Brazilian club consider Lino an important part of their plans and are reluctant to sanction his departure without a substantially improved bid.

Everton could face considerable competition for his signature, with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Napoli also monitoring the situation.

Samuel Lino could be an ideal attacking addition for Everton

Lino could prove to be a useful signing for Everton as they look to improve their attacking quality. The Brazilian is primarily a left winger but can also operate on the opposite flank or in a more central attacking role.

His pace, dribbling ability and eye for goal make him an interesting option for the Premier League side. He has the technical quality to take on defenders in one-on-one situations and could offer Everton another dimension in the final third.

The 26-year-old also has valuable European experience, having previously represented Atletico Madrid and Valencia. A return to Europe could therefore be attractive, particularly if Everton can offer him an important role in their attacking setup.

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Everton face competition for Samuel Lino

However, securing his services will not be straightforward. Flamengo have demonstrated their determination to retain the attacker by turning down Roma’s substantial proposal, and their position could make negotiations difficult for interested clubs.

Lino is under contract with the Brazilian outfit until December 2029, which puts Flamengo in a strong negotiating position. Everton would likely need to present an attractive financial package to convince Flamengo to consider selling him.

The Toffees will also have to compete with several European heavyweights, including PSG, Juventus and Napoli. It remains to be seen whether they will make a formal approach for the Brazilian in the coming months.

A move to England could be an exciting next step for Lino, who has already demonstrated his ability in European football. If Everton decides to increase their interest, he could emerge as an intriguing option to strengthen their attack.