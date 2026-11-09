(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Multiple clubs are reportedly interested in signing Everton striker Thierno Barry as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to a report from Fussball News, several clubs are closely monitoring the 24-year-old Frenchman, who has made an impressive start to life in English football following his summer move from Villarreal.

Thierno Barry attracts interest from RB Leipzig

Barry has quickly become an important attacking figure at Everton, scoring ten goals in his first 13 appearances this season. His impressive performances have attracted attention from several clubs across Europe, with Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Italian side Como also keeping tabs on his progress.

The French striker could be an interesting addition for the English clubs. They could use more firepower in the final third, and Barry’s physical presence, athleticism and goalscoring ability could make him an excellent option for their attacking department.

His ability to hold up the ball, compete with opposition defenders and contribute consistently in front of goal makes him an attractive prospect for clubs looking to improve their forward line.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Everton unlikely to sanction Thierno Barry’s departure

Meanwhile, securing his services will not be straightforward. Everton only signed the striker from Villarreal last summer and are unlikely to consider losing one of their most productive attacking players so soon.

Beto’s departure has also increased Barry’s importance to the Merseyside club, making a potential January exit particularly difficult to negotiate.

Newcastle and Crystal Palace could compete with Leipzig, while Como and several French clubs are also monitoring the situation.

It remains to be seen whether any of the interested clubs will make a formal approach in the coming months. Everton are expected to demand a substantial transfer fee, especially considering Barry’s recent performances and his importance to their attacking plans.