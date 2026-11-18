Leeds want to make signings in January. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing Watford youngster Jamael John-Baptiste, with both Premier League clubs monitoring his development ahead of a potential move.

The 18-year-old has emerged as an exciting prospect in English youth football, attracting attention with his performances across Watford’s academy sides. His impressive goalscoring record has made him an attractive target for clubs looking to strengthen their long-term attacking options.

According to a Football Insider report, both Leeds and Nottingham Forest have been keeping tabs on the forward, with scouts watching him in recent academy fixtures.

John-Baptiste has particularly impressed at Under-18 and Under-21 level this season, finding the net 15 times across both competitions during the 2026-27 campaign.

Leeds and Nottingham Forest see huge potential in John-Baptiste

Both clubs have established reputations for developing young players and giving promising academy talents opportunities to progress into senior football. John-Baptiste could therefore view either destination as an attractive option for the next stage of his career.

Leeds are looking to build a squad capable of competing consistently at the highest level, while Nottingham Forest have also invested considerable attention in identifying emerging talents who can strengthen their long-term prospects.

However, Watford will be desperate to retain the teenager. The Championship club believe he has a bright future and will know that losing such a promising attacking prospect could be a significant setback.

John-Baptiste has previously spent time in the youth systems at Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford, giving him experience of two established Premier League academies. That background could make another opportunity at the highest level particularly appealing.

Watford could struggle to keep their promising attacker

Neither Leeds nor Forest have reportedly made a formal move yet, but their continued interest suggests that John-Baptiste is firmly on their radar.

The two clubs are expected to continue monitoring his performances throughout the campaign before deciding whether to pursue a transfer.

With 15 goals already this season, the young forward has demonstrated considerable attacking potential. A move to the Premier League could offer an excellent pathway to senior football, although regular playing time will be important for his development.