(Video) Czech Striker Joins Lionel Messi On Elite List By Scoring Five Goals In Champions League Game

Watch 30-time Czech Republic international Lafata have a field day.

Sparta Prague striker David Lafata scored five goals on Tuesday night as his side thrashed Estonian side Levadia Tallinn 7-0 in the Champions League.

The Czech club all but guaranteed their place in the third qualifying round by securing a huge first-leg advantage.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Lafata booked his place in the record books.

Lafata is now one of only 13 players who have bagged five goals in one game in the European Cup – a competition which is almost 60 years old.

The other players to hit the net five times in a single appearance include Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, Ipswich Town’s Ray Crawford and Bayern Munich’s Gerd Muller.

Check out Lafata’s incredible performance in the below video, which was uploaded to Sparta Prague’s official YouTube channel.