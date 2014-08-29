Real Madrid Keen To Sign Manchester United Target As Xabi Alonso Replacement

Spanish giants chasing Italian starlet.

SEE ALSO: All the latest Formula 1 news.

Real Madrid are said to be stepping up their interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder and Manchester United target Marco Verratti, according to Fichajes.com.

The Spanish giants have just agreed to sell Xabi Alonso to Bayern Munich, leaving them short of options in the middle of the park, and Verratti could now be the club’s top target to come in in that position.

The 21-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best young players in Europe and has excelled as a deep-lying playmaker in a similar mould to Spanish veteran Alonso.

United have also been linked with Verratt on occasion, though Real manager Carlo Ancelotti is a long-time admirer of his fellow countryman after working with him during his time in charge of PSG.

The French champions could be open to selling players before the end of the summer as they look to adhere to Uefa’s Financial Fair Play regulations, which may allow them to make further big-name additions to their squad in January, after struggling to afford new players this summer.

United are also on the lookout for new midfielders, though Juventus star Arturo Vidal is thought to be their top target.

SEE ALSO: Angel di Maria in Manchester United’s most expensive ever XI.

SEE ALSO: Top 20 best young footballers.