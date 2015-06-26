Arda Turan facts: Five things Man Utd & Chelsea fans should know about the Atletico Madrid star

Get the lowdown on the Chelsea & United target.

Atletico Madrid attacking midfielder Arda Turan has been linked with a big move to the Premier League this summer with either Manchester United or Chelsea, so here’s five facts about the in-demand wide-man…

1) Most expensive Turk

Upon joining Atletico Madrid from Galatasaray, Turan became the most expensive Turkish player of all time at just £8.5m – a record he could now smash this summer if he ends up moving to England in what would likely be a move in the region of £30m.