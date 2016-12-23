(Video) Henry Onyekuru, scorers of these incredible goals this season, is begging an Arsenal transfer

Henry Onyekuru wants to sign for Arsenal.

And if this video – showcasing his 2016/17 season, which has so far yielded 10 goals and six assists in 22 games for Belgian outfit KAS Eupen – is anything to go by, Gunners fans should be praying for Onyekuru’s dreams to come true.

Twelve seconds in, the video shows Onyekuru running from the middle of his own half, before smashing home from long range. The check little dummy to beat the goalkeeper one-on-one (after 41 seconds) is also great to watch.

SEE ALSO:

PSG looking to Arsene Wenger as time runs out for Unai Emery

Arsenal scouts stalk giant Belgian goalkeeper eyed as possible replacement for Petr Cech, Liverpool also watching

Gunners keep tabs on 46-goal, 11-assist Euro duo in case Mesut Ozil or Alexis Sanchez jump ship

Onyekuru recently told Het Nieuwsblad. “I believe I have the level to one day play in the Champions League.

“I look at what happened to Wilfred Ndidi. We come from the same region in Nigeria and meet up regularly. His transfer to Leicester is an example for me. The Premier League is my dream league, although I would rather go to Arsenal.”

Onyekuru is pretty much begging an Arsenal transfer.

And Gunners fans, admit it… It would be pretty nice to have Henry on the back of your striker’s shirt again, wouldn’t it?