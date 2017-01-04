Chelsea transfer news: Antonio Conte’s top full-back target rejects Serie A giant’s offer to double his current wage packet

Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam has rejected a contract extension with the Serie A giants amid interest from Premier League leaders Chelsea, according to The Sun.

Ghoulam emerged as one of the most well-rounded full-backs in Italy during Napoli’s title-charge last campaign, which was eventually ended by Juventus. He has continued that good form into this season, and it appears to be attracting interest from abroad.

The Sun report that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is keen to bring in defensive reinforcements this month, and Ghoulam is high on his list of targets. He will have been encouraged by reports that the Algerian has rejected a £30k-a-week contract offer from Napoli, double what The Sun believe he is currently on.

Chelsea have won all of their last 13 Premier League games, conceding just four in the process. Despite there being no desperate need to improve in the defensive areas, there is few options in reserve if Marcos Alonso gets injured or suspended.